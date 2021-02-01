Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)

New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Thirteen years after his daughter was brutally murdered, Jeff Buziak’s quest for justice continues.

On Feb. 2, 2008, 24-year-old Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death while showing a home in the Gordon Head neighbourhood of Saanich.

Lindsay’s murder, unsolved to this day, has gained international media coverage, appearing on Dateline, Dr. Phil, and a slew of podcasts and other true crime shows. On Reddit, Facebook and comment sections, the public speculates what transpired in the house and who is responsible for her murder.

Lindsay would be 37 if she was alive today.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not dealing with Lindsay’s murder,” Buziak said. “My heart is broken. It was 13 years ago. I miss my daughter. And there’s been no justice.”

On Jan. 31, the Saanich Police Department announced a new taskforce would be looking at the case with assistance from the FBI and RCMP.

RELATED: Jeff Buziak returns to Saanich for 10th memorial walk for murdered daughter

The new investigative team is “examining all possible suspects,” police say. And evidence – both digital and from the crime scene – is being reviewed and retested.

Buziak has been publicly critical of the Saanich Police Department in the years since his daughter’s murder.

“The Saanich police are not doing their job,” he said Friday, prior to the department’s Sunday night announcement. “The injustice has made me more determined and I’ve made it my life’s mission, at all costs.”

And solving Lindsay’s murder has consumed a large part of Buziak’s life. He’s now in his mid-60s and lives in Calgary, but more than 1,000 kilometres of space hasn’t put any distance between himself and the case.

“For years, it occupies your life because you’re horribly affected by it,” he said. “There is nothing worse in the world for a parent than to have a child murdered. There’s nothing worse. You have to learn how to manage that or it will kill you.”

For Buziak, Feb. 2 is not the anniversary of his daughter’s death. He simply calls it “murder day.” Every year he gears up for the onslaught of media attention that comes with the grim anniversary of his daughter’s murder.

“It’s the worst time of the year for me,” he said. “Because I have to re-live it.”

But this year, police say they have new leads, thanks to technology that wasn’t available at the time of the crime.

Without specifying what those technologies are, Saanich police note advancements in genealogy and DNA analysis have led to the resolution of many other cases.

Investigators are conducting interviews related to the case, but plead for others to speak up.

“We believe people familiar with circumstances surrounding this case remain in our community,” said media relations officer Const. Markus Anastasiades. “It is sometimes the case that people who may have knowledge initially do not come forward … Rest assured, we have the ability to filter out innocent people and those whose roles in events were inadvertent. It is not too late to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call the Saanich police information line at 250-475-4356 or call toll-free at 1-888-980-1919.

RELATED: Police believe several people have information on unsolved murder

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murderSaanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Motorists warned about snowfall on Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Summerland to hold annual excellence awards

Just Posted

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)
Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

With funds from the Revelstoke Credit Union’s Community Giving program a shade sail was purchased for Mt. Cartier Court. (Submitted/Revelstoke Credit Union)
Revelstoke Credit Union now accepting Community Giving applications

This year they are giving out $100,000 to organizations and projects

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file
MLA Clovechok talks travel concerns, vaccine rollout

It’s been a long, long road through the COVID-19 pandemic, and Columbia… Continue reading

Tim Palmer, Matt Cherry and Alistair Taylor are running to fill the vacant councillor seat in February’s byelection. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review and Matt Stepchuck/Submitted)
Forum snippets from each candidate vying for Revelstoke council

There are three people running for the vacant seat

Byelection candidates Tim Palmer, Alistair Taylor and Matt Cherry participated in an election forum hosted by the Revelstoke Review on Jan. 28. (Zoom Screenshot)
Was it true? Review fact-checks byelection candidates

The candidates were questioned at a virtual forum on Jan. 28

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)
Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Petition launched against Vernon goose cull

Petition organizer says machinery, maintenance is answer to goose poop problem

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Two fires on same Kelowna street deemed suspicious

Crews were called out to two fires, a shed and a car, within minutes on Sunday night

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will recognize outstanding businesses in the community once again this year. However, the annual awards will take on a different tone than in past years. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland to hold annual excellence awards

Structure of chamber’s annual community awards will be changed for this year

Most Read