New training centres enhance education for Okanagan care workers

Five new training centres, with three in the Okanagan, are expanding health and safety training to more of British Columbia’s care workers.
Healthcare workers in continuing and long-term care have increased access to in-person training, thanks to a new partnership between SafeCare BC and AgeCare.
Five new satellite training centres have opened in Kelowna, Williams Lake, Burnaby, Lumby and Salmon Arm.
“This partnership provides access to training and education in our AgeCare facilities, ensuring we are equipping all with the best possible tools to keep staff and residents safe and well,” said Khairun Jivani, AgeCare Vice President, Operations BC.
In addition to the five new centres opened in November 2022, SafeCare BC has partnered with organizations in Abbotsford, Parksville, Penticton, Nanaimo and Sidney.
“We are thrilled to partner with our members to provide more opportunities for health and safety training to continuing care workers across the province,” said Saleema Dhalla, CEO SafeCare BC. “Although we have expanded our virtual and online learning in the last couple of years, we know that in-person training provides exceptional hands-on experience and greater interaction between participants and their peers, as well as with facilitators.”
Under the satellite training centre model, SafeCare BC coordinates education and materials, registration, and facilitators, and the AgeCare satellite site provides the classroom venue and coordinates site logistics.
