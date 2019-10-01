Health Minister Adrian Dix was at Royal Inland Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

––Kamloops This Week

Vaping regulations are being put together by the provincial government amid calls from Liberal MLA Todd Stone to take action on teen vaping.

“As you know, the current regulatory system that deals with vaping, both in Canada and in British Columbia, is insufficient,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a visit to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on Tuesday.

He said a plan will be released in the next few weeks, noting there are far more vendors of vaping products in B.C. compared to those selling tobacco products.

ALSO READ: B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

“That, to me, seems to be an unreasonable situation,” Dix said. “It was thought, originally, that licences wouldn’t be required for vaping products, but obviously our understanding has changed and we need to take some steps on that.”

This past weekend, Health Canada issued a warning to users of vaping products to monitor themselves for symptoms of pulmonary illness following the first confirmed case in Canada of severe pulmonary illness related to vaping.

On Sept. 27, the province of Quebec notified the Public Health Agency of Canada about the medical case. The confirmed case comes after a possible case still under investigation in the London, Ont., area and a number of deaths reportedly linked to the use of vaping products in the United States.

Dix said the provincial government is hoping the federal government takes nationwide action on regulating or banning flavoured vaping products, but added Victoria will take steps to address the issue if Ottawa does not act.

Former health minister Terry Lake of the B.C. Liberal government took the same stance with respect to flavoured tobacco products, telling Kamloops This Week in 2014 that the provincial government preferred a federal approach to the issue.

Dix said public education is also an important component of addressing the vaping issue.

“It’s an obvious statement, but if you’re a lifetime smoker, vaping may be harm-reduction, but if you’re not, then it’s principally harm,” he said.

Dix was asked why B.C. cannot enact a ban on flavoured vaping products when Washington state is poised to do so as of Oct. 9 via Gov. Jay Inslee’s executive order.

Dix said laws and regulations in Washington state differ from those in B.C. and Canada, noting the issue extends beyond flavouring and involves nicotine, access to vaping products by minors and the sale of vaping products.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing
Next story
Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Politically Incorrect: UBCM-Policy or party time for mayors and councillors?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review Last week hundreds of municipal politicians… Continue reading

Toronto-based band AVATAAR playing Revelstoke Jazz Club Friday

The event is at the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel at 7 p.m.

Parking and accessible trails at bouldering site on Westside Rd.

Revelstoke Climbers Access Society and community partners hard at work at new recreation site

Revelstoke volunteers serve 24,000 breakfasts in schools

More hands needed for the program

PROFILE: Stewart running for People’s Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia

New conservative-leaning party wants to cut immigration, slash foreign aid funding

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Video: Fire damages Shuswap home

Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

Penticton man banned from BC Transit services, businesses granted bail

Dennis Baker is banned from Penticton Walmart, BC Liquor Store, Safeway, BC Transit, BC Housing

Most Read