Blaze sparked south of Highway 1 around 4:30 p.m.

A new fire was sparked south of Highway 1 Wednesday, Aug. 11. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

A new fire has been ignited east of Pritchard Wednesday, Aug. 11.

B.C. Wildfire Service reports the blaze is 0.01 hectares in size.

The fire, burning south of Highway 1, is reportedly being actioned by BCWS helicopters in the area.

It was first reported around 4:30 p.m. at Mountain Prairie Road.

