NHL bracket challenge supporting Indigenous awards at Okanagan College

One or more Indigenous students experiencing financial barriers will be able to receive an award

A fundraiser designed to support Indigenous student awards at Okanagan College (OC) is returning for its second year.

Through OC’s “Sticks Up” Bracket Challenge, one or more Indigenous students experiencing financial barriers while enrolled at the school will be able to receive an Aboriginal Students Award. Recipients are selected based on financial needs.

By supporting student awards, OC said that “we are pursuing initiatives that increase the participation and success of Indigenous learners at the College.”

The fundraiser comes in the form of an NHL Stanley Cup playoffs bracket, where participants purchase a ticket to enter the challenge. Entrants then fill out a bracket and select who they think will win each of the 15 best-of-seven series in this year’s playoffs.

The first-place prize is a Fanatics NHL jersey of the winner’s favourite team. Whoever finishes in second place will receive a $100 gift card for Skip the Dishes, while third place earns you a $50 gift card for Steam.

All participants who purchase a ticket will receive a door prize entry to win a Funko Pop! Connor McDavid figure.

The college launched the fundraiser in 2019 when Yvonne Oppenheimer was named the recipient of an Aboriginal Students Award. A delay in last year’s playoffs due to COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

Registration for the challenge closes on May 16 and can be done so here. Donations are also accepted.

