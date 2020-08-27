Vegas Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty (67) and Vancouver Canucks’ Tanner Pearson (70) battle for the puck during second period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

The National Hockey League has suspended all playoff games scheduled for Thursday (Aug. 27) and Friday (Aug. 28).

In a joint statement released Thursday afternoon, the league and the players association said they “recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

The move follows the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday, an incident that kicked off a new surge of Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S. The demonstrations come during a year that has seen ongoing protests since the end of May, after a video went viral of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling for several minutes on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man, who later died. The officer was subsequently charged with murder.

According to reports, the move by the NHL to cancel the games was led by the Vancouver Canucks. Multiple other professional sports leagues postponed games Wednesday (Aug. 26), including the NBA, WNBA, and MLS. Some MLB players also chose not to play.

Vancouver was scheduled to play the Las Vegas Golden Knights, in Game 3 of their best of seven series, on Thursday evening. The statement noted that all four games initially scheduled to be played on Thursday and Friday would be rescheduled to start Saturday (Aug. 29) and the remainder of the second round of playoffs would be adjusted accordingly.

The pause in play comes after the Hockey Diversity Alliance called on the NHL to suspend play tonight “to allow players and fans to reflect on what happened and to send a message that human rights must take priority over sport.”

Calls for the league to suspend play have come from both inside and outside the NHL. Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba, who was the first NHL player to take a knee before the start of a game earlier this summer, and San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane, one of relatively few Black players in the league, have asked for play to be stopped.

In a tweet posted prior to the cancellation, Kane said it was “incredibly insulting” that the NHL did not follow the lead of other professional sports leagues. In lieu of suspending play, the NHL held a “moment of reflection” before one of its Wednesday games.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

NHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap man who head-butted RCMP officer must apologize
Next story
B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Just Posted

ANKORS to hold 72-hour art slam fundraiser

The event will raise funds for people living with HIV/AIDS in the region

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 27

From the Revelstoke Museum & Archive archives

Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

Revelstokians rescue baby American kestrel falcon

The bird is now recovering at the BC Wildlife Park animal hospital in Kamloops

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Shuswap man who head-butted RCMP officer must apologize

Judge congratulates accused on his new-found sobriety

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Keremeos children’s author aims to normalize disabilities with new book

Gus Gets Going tells the story of a boy who uses a wheelchair living life to the fullest

Kelowna RCMP search for missing 80-year-old man

Ronald Junior “Turk” Turchinsky was last seen on Monday in the Vernon area

Size of algae bloom in Shuswap Lake called ‘unprecedented’

The bloom has been difficult to track because monitoring was cut back due to COVID-19

Most Read