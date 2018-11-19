No arrests 2 weeks after Kamloops stabbing

Police continue to investigate a stabbing in the Valleyview neighbourhood of Kamloops

  • Nov. 19, 2018 10:36 a.m.
  • News

It’s been more than two weeks since a stabbing on a residential property in Valleyview sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries and no arrests have been made.

Police said the stabbing on Oct. 28 took place at a home in the 1600-block of Valleyview Drive, next door to McCracken Station liquor store.

RELATED: Police to search Kamloops home after stabbing

At the time, police said a Mountie on patrol in the area spotted a man with stab wounds standing along the side of the road. He was taken to hospital and his vehicle was found nearby.

Mounties later searched the property.

“There have been no arrests in the stabbing,” RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie told KTW on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TRU professor says he’s been suspended due to his research
Next story
World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

Just Posted

Welcome Week and the pull of Revelstoke

Jill Zacharias reflects on what it was like to be a newcomer in Revelstoke

Revelstoke to install safety netting in arena

The city will be installing a spectator safety net at the arena… Continue reading

CSRD wants immediate Provincial action to fund Newsome Creek study

Erosion along the creek is causing hazardous situation for residents

Revelstoke couple convert 9/11 ambulance into a traveling home

They plan to drive it to Mexico and beyond

Physio treatment user fees dropped for auto accident injuries

ICBC negotiates new contract with B.C. Physiotherapy Association

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Restaurant dedicated to the potato opens its doors in Kelowna

Oh So Potato has opened to the public in Kelowna on KLO Road.

RCMP deploy spike belt on Highway 5 to stop driver

Numerous complaints were reported driver’s behaviour to the Barriere and Kamloops RCMP

No arrests 2 weeks after Kamloops stabbing

Police continue to investigate a stabbing in the Valleyview neighbourhood of Kamloops

TRU professor says he’s been suspended due to his research

TRU in Kamloops says professor’s suspension unrelated to his research

Most Read