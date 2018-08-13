UPDATE: No growth on Snowy Mountain wildfire

Blaze near Keremeos hasn’t grown in several days

UPDATE: 2:19 p.m.

Fire equipment is being demobilized in certain areas of the Snowy Mountain blaze where it is no longer required.

On site for Monday, BC Wildfire Service has 59 firefighters, 10 helicopters and is working collaboratively with the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources given the fire’s proximity to the border.

The blaze remains at 13,359 hectares.

———

There has been no growth on the Snowy Mountain fire for several days, according to BC Wildfire.

Despite strong winds gusting from all directions crews have managed to hold the perimeter of the blaze.

RELATED: Fighting Snowy Mountain wildfire becomes international effort

Fire information officer Bob Cunneyworth says not much has change with the Snowy Mountain since yesterday.

“The burn offs (sic) have been successful, we have had a couple of spot fires flare up in the vicinity of the fire due to lightning but we are keeping an eye on it.”

The fire is still classified as out of control and estimated at 13, 359 hectares.

RELATED: Okanagan air quality index poor due to smoke

The blaze remains to the west of Chopaka Road and continues to burn within the managed area.

Strong winds continue to cause issues for fire crews along with difficult steep terrain.

