Two wildfires burn north of Big White on June 30, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

No growth on wildfire north of Big White as crews continue to battle blaze

‘No news is good news,’ said fire information officer Noelle Kekula

There has been little new information on a wildfire north of Big White over the past week.

But, as BC Wildfire Service information officer Noelle Kekula says, “No news is good news.”

The fire, first spotted on June 29 near Derickson Lake, remains out of control but has not seen any growth over the last few days, still burning at 1,140 hectares in size.

Twenty-six wildfire personnel are actioning the fire, assisted by air and heavy machinery establishing a guard around the blaze.

Until that guard is finished, Kekula says the blaze will remain classified as “out of control.”

“We’ve got crews and resources on it — it’s still being fought,” she said.

A nearby fire at Long Loch is being held at 60 hectares. Both are suspected to have been caused by lightning.

