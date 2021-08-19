A car clipped a power pole and ended up going over the embankment on BX Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19. The driver and lone occupant walked away from the incident. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A car clipped a power pole and ended up going over the embankment on BX Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19. The driver and lone occupant walked away from the incident. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

No injuries as Vernon car heads over embankment

Driver and lone occupant walked away from scene on BX Road to return home on same block

There were no serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Vernon Thursday, Aug. 19.

The BX Swan Lake Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle going over an embankment on BX Road just before 1:30 p.m. after it allegedly struck a power pole.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle walked away from the scene and returned to their home on BX Road. Firefighters were going to check on the driver’s condition.

No power lines were brought down as a result of the vehicle striking the pole, only an anchor wire. BC Hydro was alerted and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended.

Traffic on BX Road was not delayed.

READ MORE: 5 more Westside Road homes significantly damaged due to White Rock Lake wildfire


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crash

 

A car clipped a power pole and ended up going over the embankment on BX Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19. The driver and lone occupant walked away from the incident. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A car clipped a power pole and ended up going over the embankment on BX Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19. The driver and lone occupant walked away from the incident. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
Alberta woman beats death after groundbreaking procedure removes COVID-19 blood clot

Just Posted

Kate and her husband Gary.
Revelstoke grandmother seeks help for family in critical condition due to COVID

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District cleared the evacuation alert in effect for the K3 Cat Ski Lodge, northeast of Sicamous, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021. (CSRD map)
Evacuation alert cleared for Shuswap ski lodge

BCCDC
33 New COVID-19 cases reported in Revelstoke

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert in place for properties in the vicinity of the Three Valley Lake wildfire, including the Three Valley Chateau. (Facebook: James Courtenay)
All clear: Evacuation alert lifted for Three Valley properties