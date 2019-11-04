There have been no injuries or arrests in Friday’s shooting in a south Vernon neighbourhood. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

No injuries or arrests in North Okanagan shooting

RCMP report three days later as investigation continues

Police are investigating after shots were fired late Friday afternoon in Vernon.

Multiple front line police officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP descended on the 4100 block of 24th Avenue in response to numerous reports of shots being fired Nov. 1 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Vehicles associated to this shooting fled the area prior to police arrival.

Police have not yet had any reports of injuries as a result of the shots fired complaint; however, the investigation continues as police follow up on leads in this matter.

“The actions of these individuals put local residents and innocent bystanders at great risk in the area,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson. “We treat every investigation involving firearms extremely seriously and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

