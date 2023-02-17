A 4.8 magnitude was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

A 4.8 magnitude was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami expected after 4.8 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

There are no reports of damage after the Feb. 16 quake

No tsunami is expected after an earthquake off the north coast of Vancouver Island late Thursday night.

Earthquakes Canada recorded a 4.8 magnitude quake Feb. 16 at 10:55 p.m. about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, the agency noted.

No one has yet reported feeling the earthquake.

Anyone who felt it can visit earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca to report.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island slides west, tremors could signal tectonic shifting

READ ALSO: Are you prepared for the big one?

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEarthquake

Previous story
Trudeau pledges more help for Haiti, stops short of suggesting military intervention
Next story
Oliver man may be connected to 40 out of 45 break-ins in 2022: RCMP

Just Posted

Highway 1, about 7 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Area showing the upper portion of the avalanche including the crown. (Avalanche Canada)
2 dead in avalanche triggered near Golden

Cameron McGeough and Rio Hanlan cutting the ribbon at Mackenzie Plaza in front of a crowd of workers, developers, and members of city council ahead of moving into their new condo next week. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Developers, residents cut ribbon at Mackenzie Village

The Stoked Cubs after competing in a tournament in Salmon Arm in February. (Contributed by Stephanie Miller)
Minor Hockey Feature: Stoked Cubs girls’ hockey program bigger than ever