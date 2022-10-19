Nominees announced in Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce are preparing for the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards ceremony, this year making its long-anticipated return to being held in person.
The ceremony will be held at the Revelstoke Community Centre on Nov. 5, 2022.
“We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with Eagle Pass Lodge to bring guests a unique dining experience,” said the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce in a press release. “A beautiful, seasonal menu has been crafted for the occasion by Executive Chef Brendan Phelps of The Nest at Eagle Pass Lodge!”
The night will include cocktails, dinner, awards, prizes and dancing.
“Dust off your most sparkly attire and your dancing shoes as we’ve also partnered with the fabulous DJ Spanda who will be powering sound at the Gala for us all evening long!” added the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m.
For more information on the event and tickets, visit revelstokechamber.com/businessexcellenceawards.
The nominees:
Entrepreneurial Excellence
- Brickhouse Vintage
- Brittany Bednarz – The Sweet Spot
- Brittany Bednarz – The Washateria
- Courtney Kaler – Nails by Courtney
- The Nest – Eagle Pass Lodge
- Forage and Fill
- Fraser Sprigings – Keystone Health
- Hayley Stewart – Hayley Stewart Studios
- Josh Schneider – JS Media House
- Kenley Knock Jacqui Gardiner | The Studio Dance & Wellness
- Nat Brandmeier – NB Paint and Design
- RAS Revelstoke After School Society
- Revelstuck Escape rooms
- Rob Lamont – Snow White Laundry
- Stacey Bachelor – Fable Book Parlour
- Stay Revy
- Stephanie Able – Revelstoke Cleaning Co. Ltd.
- Sundown Salon
- Teagan Milaney Parallel – Vision Contracting
- The Lucky Pup Food Truck
- Twilight Bite
Youth Employer of the Year
- Craft bierhause
- Little Big Works
- Popcycle
- Revelstoke Family Pharmacy
- Revelstoke Golf Club
- Revelstoke Mountain Resort
- Revelstoke Museum and Archives
- Roxy Theatre
- Save On Foods
- Skookum
- Tim Hortons
Sustainable Business Excellence
- Birch & Lace
- Mountain Goodness Natural Foods
- Terra Firma Farms
- Tourism Revelstoke
- Tree Construction
Tourism Attractions Excellence
- Apex Rafting
- Arts Revelstoke
- Big Eddy Glass Works
- Eagle Pass Heliski
- Enchanted Forest
- Great Canadian Tours
- Revelstoke Local Food Initiatives Farmers’ Market
- Revelstoke Golf Club
- Revelstoke Mountain Resort
- Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre
Food and Beverage Excellence
- 112 Restaurant
- Chubby Funsters
- Conversations
- Dose Coffee
- Frisby Ridge Sushi
- Kawakubo
- Kevins Kitchen
- Old School Eatery
- Terra Firma’s Kitchen
- Zala’s Pizza & Steakhouse
Accommodation Excellence
- Courthouse Inn Revelstoke
- Holten Heritage House Bed & Breakfast
- Lamplighter Campground
- The Copeland
- The Explorers Society Hotel
Retail Excellence
- Birch & Lace
- Love Making Designs
- Revelsmoke
- Revelstoke Family Pharmacy
- Revelstoke Trading Post
- Revy Outdoors
- Skookum Revelstoke Bike & Ski Ltd.
- Style Trend Clothiers
- WorkWest Workwear
Industrial and Manufacturing Excellence
- Back Country Metal Works
- Integrated Apparel
- Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
- Mt. Begbie Brewing Co.
- Rumpus Brewery
- Stoke Roasted Coffee Co.
Construction Excellence
- Absolute Contracting – 297 Humbert Street BC Housing Project
- Earthwright Shelter Company – Local Tiny Homes
- Revelstoke Electric – Rewiring heritage home + new basement suite
Technology and Innovation Excellence
- Adaptive Homes
- JS Media House
- Miranda Murphy CPA
- Revelstoke Idea Factory
- Tom Poole Photography
Trades and Services Excellence
- Arcadian Contracting Co. Revelstoke Ltd
- Artisan Drywall Contracting Ltd.
- Begbie Inspections and Repair
- Big Horn Auto
- Northern Touch Contracting
Community Support Excellence
- Arts Revelstoke
- Balu Yoga & Wellness
- Chubby Funsters Ltd
- Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society
- Revelstoke Credit Union
- Revy Outdoors
- Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #46
Organization of the Year
- Flying Arrow Productions Society
- Revelstoke Bear Aware
- Revelstoke Hospice Society
- Revelstoke Museum and Archives
- Revelstoke Rotary Club
- Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre
Employee of the Year
- Andrew Pharmasave – Photolab
- Bobbi Doebert – Revelstoke Credit Union
- Brendan Phelps – Eagle Pass Heliski
- Brittany McCabe – Revelstoke Credit Union
- Christian Thompson – Meghann Hutton Notary Corporation
- Elmer Shoji – RCU Insurance Services
- Evelina Marciukaityte – Revelstoke Family Pharmacy
- Janelle Morrison – Courthouse Inn Revelstoke
- Jodi Bourassa – Selkirk Dental Clinic
- Keefer Grier – The Modern Bakeshop & Cafe
- Kyra Sklar – Tourism Revelstoke
- Shelly Parkinson – Red Apple
- Tannis Kungl – Revelstoke Credit Union
Business of the Year
- Absolute Contracting
- Daruma Tattoo
- Emo’s On First
- Keystone Health
- Mackenzie Peak Law Corporation
- Meghann Hutton Notary Corporation
- Pawsitively Stoked Pet Spa
- Revelsmoke
- Revelstoke Credit Union
- Revelstoke Family Pharmacy
- Revelstoke Optometry Centre
- Revelstoke Review
- Roxy Theatre
Citizen of the Year
- Cathy English
- Davide Pendergast
- Dylan Hardy
- Meghann Hutton
- Patty Campbell
- Peter Bernacki
- Rob Buchanan
- Stephanie Miller
- Theresa Hamilton
- Tyler Maki
