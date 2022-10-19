Nominees announced in Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards

The event will take place on Nov. 5

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce are preparing for the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards ceremony, this year making its long-anticipated return to being held in person.

The ceremony will be held at the Revelstoke Community Centre on Nov. 5, 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with Eagle Pass Lodge to bring guests a unique dining experience,” said the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce in a press release. “A beautiful, seasonal menu has been crafted for the occasion by Executive Chef Brendan Phelps of The Nest at Eagle Pass Lodge!”

The night will include cocktails, dinner, awards, prizes and dancing.

“Dust off your most sparkly attire and your dancing shoes as we’ve also partnered with the fabulous DJ Spanda who will be powering sound at the Gala for us all evening long!” added the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit revelstokechamber.com/businessexcellenceawards.

The nominees:

Entrepreneurial Excellence

Brickhouse Vintage

Brittany Bednarz – The Sweet Spot

Brittany Bednarz – The Washateria

Courtney Kaler – Nails by Courtney

The Nest – Eagle Pass Lodge

Forage and Fill

Fraser Sprigings – Keystone Health

Hayley Stewart – Hayley Stewart Studios

Josh Schneider – JS Media House

Kenley Knock Jacqui Gardiner | The Studio Dance & Wellness

Nat Brandmeier – NB Paint and Design

RAS Revelstoke After School Society

Revelstuck Escape rooms

Rob Lamont – Snow White Laundry

Stacey Bachelor – Fable Book Parlour

Stay Revy

Stephanie Able – Revelstoke Cleaning Co. Ltd.

Sundown Salon

Teagan Milaney Parallel – Vision Contracting

The Lucky Pup Food Truck

Twilight Bite

Youth Employer of the Year

Craft bierhause

Little Big Works

Popcycle

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy

Revelstoke Golf Club

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Roxy Theatre

Save On Foods

Skookum

Tim Hortons

Sustainable Business Excellence

Birch & Lace

Mountain Goodness Natural Foods

Terra Firma Farms

Tourism Revelstoke

Tree Construction

Tourism Attractions Excellence

Apex Rafting

Arts Revelstoke

Big Eddy Glass Works

Eagle Pass Heliski

Enchanted Forest

Great Canadian Tours

Revelstoke Local Food Initiatives Farmers’ Market

Revelstoke Golf Club

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Food and Beverage Excellence

112 Restaurant

Chubby Funsters

Conversations

Dose Coffee

Frisby Ridge Sushi

Kawakubo

Kevins Kitchen

Old School Eatery

Terra Firma’s Kitchen

Zala’s Pizza & Steakhouse

Accommodation Excellence

Courthouse Inn Revelstoke

Holten Heritage House Bed & Breakfast

Lamplighter Campground

The Copeland

The Explorers Society Hotel

Retail Excellence

Birch & Lace

Love Making Designs

Revelsmoke

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy

Revelstoke Trading Post

Revy Outdoors

Skookum Revelstoke Bike & Ski Ltd.

Style Trend Clothiers

WorkWest Workwear

Industrial and Manufacturing Excellence

Back Country Metal Works

Integrated Apparel

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery

Mt. Begbie Brewing Co.

Rumpus Brewery

Stoke Roasted Coffee Co.

Construction Excellence

Absolute Contracting – 297 Humbert Street BC Housing Project

Earthwright Shelter Company – Local Tiny Homes

Revelstoke Electric – Rewiring heritage home + new basement suite

Technology and Innovation Excellence

Adaptive Homes

JS Media House

Miranda Murphy CPA

Revelstoke Idea Factory

Tom Poole Photography

Trades and Services Excellence

Arcadian Contracting Co. Revelstoke Ltd

Artisan Drywall Contracting Ltd.

Begbie Inspections and Repair

Big Horn Auto

Northern Touch Contracting

Community Support Excellence

Arts Revelstoke

Balu Yoga & Wellness

Chubby Funsters Ltd

Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society

Revelstoke Credit Union

Revy Outdoors

Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #46

Organization of the Year

Flying Arrow Productions Society

Revelstoke Bear Aware

Revelstoke Hospice Society

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Revelstoke Rotary Club

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Employee of the Year

Andrew Pharmasave – Photolab

Bobbi Doebert – Revelstoke Credit Union

Brendan Phelps – Eagle Pass Heliski

Brittany McCabe – Revelstoke Credit Union

Christian Thompson – Meghann Hutton Notary Corporation

Elmer Shoji – RCU Insurance Services

Evelina Marciukaityte – Revelstoke Family Pharmacy

Janelle Morrison – Courthouse Inn Revelstoke

Jodi Bourassa – Selkirk Dental Clinic

Keefer Grier – The Modern Bakeshop & Cafe

Kyra Sklar – Tourism Revelstoke

Shelly Parkinson – Red Apple

Tannis Kungl – Revelstoke Credit Union

Business of the Year

Absolute Contracting

Daruma Tattoo

Emo’s On First

Keystone Health

Mackenzie Peak Law Corporation

Meghann Hutton Notary Corporation

Pawsitively Stoked Pet Spa

Revelsmoke

Revelstoke Credit Union

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy

Revelstoke Optometry Centre

Revelstoke Review

Roxy Theatre

Citizen of the Year

Cathy English

Davide Pendergast

Dylan Hardy

Meghann Hutton

Patty Campbell

Peter Bernacki

Rob Buchanan

Stephanie Miller

Theresa Hamilton

Tyler Maki

