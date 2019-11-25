True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford replaces a tray in the drying room of his empty cannabis facility in Lumby, B.C. (Nick Laba/Black Press Media)

North Okanagan cannabis company lands licensing

True Leaf secures three licenses from Health Canada

A cannabis company has secured its licenses from Health Canada to cultivate, process and sell product for medical purposes for its facility in Lumby.

True Leaf Cannabis Inc.’s 18,000-square-foot facility can begin producing and selling medical cannabis immediately and produce alternative cannabis products including edible, topicals and capsules.

“Today marks an important milestone for True Leaf as becoming a licensed producer helps support the continued development of our therapeutic pet care products,” founder and CEO Darcy Bomford said. “Our facility is now licensed and meets EU GMP and HACCP standards. This is required for the ‘Cannabis 2.0’ market in Canada and also opens the door to export cannabis to the booming European market.”

The company switched its focus to pet care products during the licensing process with the introduction of True Leaf Pet and its natural pet care brand and CBD-based pet products are now sold in 3,500 stores across North America, Europe and Asia.

“With these three licenses now in place, we intend to pursue a joint venture partner for True Leaf Cannabis Inc. division,” Bomford said. “We believe securing a strategic partner for the True Leaf Campus will create new opportunities to maximize this facility’s value for our shareholders.”

The Lumby campus sits on a 40-acre site zones for cannabis and recently went live on an online real estate website called Unique Properties. Director and public relations specialist Paul Sullivan said the listing will allow for a possible joint venture.

“It would be great if we could get an arrangement where we have a partner who could purchase a significant portion of the project so we could work together to better our business,” Sullivan said on Nov. 8.

