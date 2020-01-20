North Okanagan city dumped with fourth snowiest January in three decades

January isn’t even over yet, and Vernon has already recorded one of the snowiest months in history.

With 71 cms dumped on the city so far, this is the fourth snowiest January since 1990.

“The snowiest January since 1990 was 2015 with 87 cms of snow,” said Bobby Sekhon, Environment Canada meteorologist.

With more snow in the forecast, there’s even potential to top the record.

“It’s possible to get another 10 cms by the end of the month or maybe even 15,” said Sekhon, adding that the second snowiest was 2018 with 79 cms and then 1998 was third at 76.1.

Either way, the amount of snow is way more than Vernon is used to getting.

The seasonal average, based on 1981-2010, is 40.5 cms.

“So way above average for Vernon,” said Sekhon, adding that many places were above average.

“And we’re really only halfway through the season of the snowpack building.”

With that in mind, concerns are rising over the potential for spring flooding.

It’s too soon to tell, said Sekhon as a number of factors come into play, including additional snowfall.

“We could stall out from here, we could get more…

“Once we get into May that’s when we start to see the melt happening.”

But things could get a little soppy this week with all the snow and warmer temperatures.

“Another 2-4 cms in the forecast for tomorrow (Tuesday) and high near 0,” said Sekhon.

“After Tuesday’s couple cm’s we’re looking at Thursday for a possibility of snow but we’re looking at highs of three so there might be some rain in there.

“Friday looks interesting as well, we’re saying showers with a high of plus three.

“It could get real messy for sure.”

With the melt and then freezing overnight the roads are likely to be slick.

“We’re going to have to be careful while driving,” said Sekhon.

But it’s a major shift from last week’s deep freeze, where there were four consecutive days that hit -20 or lower. The coldest was Tuesday, Jan. 14 at -21.5.

