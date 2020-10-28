North Okanagan crimes remain unsolved

Several unsolved crimes from early October are in need of public assistance.

“You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars,” Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers assistant coordinator Lori Holand said.

The oldest crime involves the disappearance of a boat from Turtle Bay Marina on Wood Lake. The owner of the boat contracted a dealership to attend the slip on Oct. 1, 2020. He found out the next day that the boat was not at the marina. off Woodsdale Road, when they attended. The 2013 Campion Svfara has unique decals and registration number AB4182360.

A couple days later Lake Country RCMP received a call from a construction site employee reporting an overnight theft. An on-site camera captured a male in a silver or grey Dodge Ram truck at the Benchland Drive site at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. The male is seen parking next to a trailer and loading up with over $5,500 worth of exterior siding. The truck appears to have an after-market front bumper.

One week late RCMP were advised of a theft from a vehicle parked in the 11000 block of Rogers Road in Lake Country on Oct. 10. The owner found several items strewn outside the vehicle in the morning and discovered that a wallet was missing. One of the bank cards had been used a couple of times before being cancelled. The male in the accompanying photo is a person of interest whom police would like to identify.

“You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net,” Holand said.

