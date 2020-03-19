Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with an influenza outbreak amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

North Okanagan long-term care facility dealing with flu outbreak

No cases of COVID-19 present at Noric House; visits have been limited in facilities across B.C.

A Vernon long-term care facility is limiting visitors while it deals with a respiratory infection outbreak.

Noric House is listed on Interior Health’s list of active facility outbreaks with a Scenario A respiratory infection case.

Scenario A is the most severe outbreak type usually reserved for influenza cases, and was declared at Noric House March 11.

“This is typical for influenza season,” said Interior Health senior communications consultant Karl Hardt, noting none of the agency’s current outbreaks are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“None of our outbreaks are connected to COVID, but COVID-19 testing is included in all testing done for respiratory illness in long-term care facilities,” Hardt said.

All B.C. long-term care facilities, including those run by Interior Health, are restricting visitors to essential visits only. Essential visits include compassionate visits for end-of-life care as well as visits that support needs-based care plans — for example, families who routinely visit to assist with a resident’s feeding or mobility.

“As is always the case, individuals who are sick or are feeling unwell should avoid visiting any care home,” Hardt said.

Noric House has 85 single beds for long-term accommodation, each with its own bathroom.

One Armstrong man whose grandmother is a resident at Noric House found a way to show her love without entering the facility.

Jamie Gilowski crafted a sign to hang from his grandma’s window, filming the process to share with friends on Facebook.

“Hi Baba,” the sign reads. “We love you and miss you lots. Sorry we cannot visit you due to the virus.”

READ MORE: Grocery stores hold senior shopping hours in the Vernon area

READ MORE: Armstrong man finds creative way to maintain visits with grandma amid COVID-19

