The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP launched its boat vessel to help patrol area lakes for the boating season. (RCMP photo)

North Okanagan RCMP launch patrol boat

Police happy to report long weekend boaters were practicing social distancing

The May long weekend is the unofficial launch to boating season in the North Okanagan.

And Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are happy to report many boaters were practicing social distancing on the water.

The RCMP launched its boating vessel, operated by two specially trained officers, patrolling both Kalamalka and Okanagan lakes.

“Our officers engaged with boaters and conducted vessel safety checks to ensure boats were properly equipped to be out on the water with enough life jackets and other safety items readily available,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP. “Our officers report that boating traffic was relatively light over the weekend with only a few warnings handed out.”

The vessel will be on patrol throughout the summer and the RCMP is reminding the boating public to be prepared while on Okanagan lakes. With the current warm weather, this is the perfect opportunity to ensure you are prepared for taking to the water.

For more information on safe boating visit the Canadian Safe Boating Council website.

READ MORE: Boat patrols cracking down on offenders

READ MORE: RCMP conducting boat pre-checks in Vernon


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman with developmental disabilities shot with paintball, sparking police probe
Next story
New Revelstoke afterschool care group seeking public support

Just Posted

New Revelstoke afterschool care group seeking public support

The non-profit society aims to start operating this fall

Alberta-registered vehicles targeted in Golden during pandemic

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

Jocelyn’s Jottings: When a Disney song explains your life

It is the time of year when my inner travel bug turns… Continue reading

BC bats don’t spread COVID-19 says Kootenay Bat Project

Misinformation can lead to problems for bats, project says

Share a good news story and possibly win $1,000

Share a good news story with the Revelstoke Review and Do Some Good to win money

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Volcanic belts in Cariboo, Stikine, Clearwater regions

North Okanagan RCMP launch patrol boat

Police happy to report long weekend boaters were practicing social distancing

Several murder trials facing delays in Kelowna courts during pandemic

The alteration of court procedures amid the pandemic has caused the delay of several high-profile cases in the region

COVID-19: Okanagan art gallery’s major event goes virtual

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts still a go, online, in support of gallery

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

North Okanagan Cycling Society to complete Kal Park trail

Middle of Somewhere will be a four-kilometre, blue-level trail; Kal Rotary donates to project

Meals for Truckers to support several BC communities

The initiative bring meals, along with portable wash facilities, to card locks in locations of truckers

Most Read