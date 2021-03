It’s the first time since November there are no new cases of the virus

For the first time in 104 days, there are no new COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke.

From March 7 to 13, there were zero confirmed cases in the region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The province started to release weekly COVID-19 numbers per municipality at the end of November. Since then, there have been between one to 37 cases reported per week in our region.

Before November, there had been only 3 COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke. Since then, there have been 208 cases.

B.C. recorded another 498 confirmed cases of the virus today (March 17), similar to the level of spread as has been seen in recent days.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Community vaccination of people aged 85 and up began this week, and by March 17 there have been 444,140 doses of the three vaccines approved in Canada have been administered.

Coronavirus