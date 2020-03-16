British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

There are still only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced this today (March 16) in a provincial news conference.

She did not specify the home communities of the patients in order to protect their privacy.

She said she does identify communities such as the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver where there are clusters of cases. However individual, dispersed cases are kept confidential.

Henry also announced 30 new cases in B.C., for a total 103 people. Six of these are in hospital, five have fully recovered, four have died, and the rest are recovering in isolation at home, she said.

Coronavirus

Syrian refugees receive Canadian citizenship

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

Multiple ski resorts across the province have closed

Economic implications of COVID-19 already hitting Revelstoke

Hotels said many people are leaving early or calling to cancel bookings

Revelstoke mayor says to stay calm, look after each other

As the situation changes, the city will communicate

WATCH: Lake Country grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply amid COVID-19

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

COVID-19: City of Kelowna taking precautions for residents, staff, says mayor

‘… Be vigilant but also remember the risk is low if you take the necessary precautions,’ Basran said

Syrian refugees receive Canadian citizenship

Nine Summerland residents who arrived as refugees have become Canadians

Main TSX index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Okanagan food bank closes doors but still offering hampers by appointment

Pandemic not interfeering with serving most vulnerable

Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

Woman was walking her dog when man allegedly approached her and punched her twice

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

Vernon students to self isolate after EuroTrip cut short

43 students and staff returned home from Paris on Sunday

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

