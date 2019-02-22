Alleged Okanagan sex offender arrested in P.E.I.

Offences occurred while Ivan Glen Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

A former Summerland man, wanted for historical sexual offences, has been arrested in Prince Edward Island.

Ivan Glen Winchester, 42, was arrested Feb. 11 at a residence in a rural area of the province, said Supt. Mac Richards of the RCMP in P.E.I.

Charges against Winchester include sexual interference of a person under 14, sexual interference of a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 14, invitation to sexual touching under 16 and sexual assault.

RELATED: South Okanagan RCMP searching for accused sex offender

These offences are alleged to have occurred while Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010.

Cpl. Chris Richardson, with the Summerland RCMP detachment, said Winchester is scheduled to appear in court in Penticton on Feb. 27.

He said the case had been a historical matter at the Summerland detachment and officers had been working on it for the past six to eight months.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison
Next story
Developer makes an effort to help Okanagan students left homeless after flood

Just Posted

‘This province has never ending secrets’: Canada jays in Revelstoke largely unstudied

John Woods spoke at the last CRED Talk on Canada’s unofficial national bird

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Readers weigh in: Should shock collars on dogs be banned?

We asked and you had a lot to say. Here’s some of what

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for slippery sections

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

No gas in Okanagan town as lone station closed for renovations

Falkland’s Petro Canada will remain closed for renovations until March 1

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

Multi-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 1

Trans-Canada Highway reduced to single lane between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Developer makes an effort to help Okanagan students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

Alleged Okanagan sex offender arrested in P.E.I.

Offences occurred while Ivan Glen Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

GoFundMe reaches halfway mark after death of beloved Central Okanagan yogi

A fundraiser was started for Tessa Hutton’s family

Most Read