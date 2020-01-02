The Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus. (File photo)

Okanagan College has grown by 70 per cent since 2005: Report

Report said 21,400 students took a course at the college in the past year

Okanagan College has grown by 70 per cent since 2005, according to a progress report released by the institution.

In the 2018-2019 school year, the college said there were 9,244 full-time students enrolled in classes.

In total, the college said that 21,400 had taken a course at the institution in the past year. Of those students, 1,825 were Indigenous.

In the report, the college said furthering reconciliation with Indigenous people was one highlight from the academic year.

“This summer, the college raised the flag of the Okanagan Nation Alliance at its Kelowna and Vernon campuses,” said the report.

“(That’s) in acknowledgement that those campuses reside on unceded territories of the Syilx/Okanagan people.”

The report said 1700 international people from 63 countries were also enrolled at the college during the 2018-2019 year.

Okanagan College has four main campuses in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

To view the full report, you can visit Okanagan College’s website.

Most Read