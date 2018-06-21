Okanagan dazzles in best 100 list for outdoor dining

Canada’s best outdoor restaurants have been named by OpenTable to celebrate Summer Solstice.
It’s no surprise that the Okanagan has been highlighted for some of the best patio’s in the country here’s where you should be making your next reservation.
Kelowna
Smack Dab
West Kelowna
19 Okanagan Grill and Bar
Vineyard Terrace Restaurant Cedar Creek Estate Winery
Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Winery
Our outdoor Terrace Restaurant, offering an incredible al fresco dining experience. Try our new seasonal menu, showcasing local wine country fare. . . . #bcwine #terracerestaurant #missionhillwinery #missionhill #kelowna #okbl #roséallday #explorekelowna #kelownanow #okanaganlife #okanaganvalley #okanaganlake #views #vineyard #foodie #chef #onthetable
Quails Gate Estate Winery
Lake Country
Grape Vine Restaurant at Grey Monk Estate Winery
Okanagan Falls
Liquidity Bistro
This weeks Community Dining Series is all about @liquiditywines Pinot Noir. This $35 – 3 course, wine-paired dinner highlights Liquidity Pinot Noir Estate 2015 & Liquidity Pinot Noir Reserve 2015. What are you doing this friday? See you there 😉🍷 . . . . . . . #oliver #okfalls #penticton #visitpenticton #ourokanagan #bcfood #bcwine #pinotnoir #liquiditywines #eatokfalls #sipokfalls
Penticton
Hillside Winery and Bistro
Cheers to the first long weekend! *Bistro closed tomorrow. Wineshop open regular hours • • • • #hillsidewinery#naramatawine#naramatabench#winery#locavin#locavore#rose#patio#spring#summer#sunshine#penticton#naramata#kelowna#exploreBC#wine#winelovers#food#samplesharepair#eatlocal#drinklocal#localbusiness#okanaganvalley#naramatabench#okanagan#longweekend#cheers#merlot
The Hooded Merganser
Villa Rosa Ristorante
Oliver
Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Winery
#You #Here #Friday #WIN two tickets to Icons of Wine & Food @miradororesto @tinhorncreek Friday June 22 Like this post and comment about #bcwine to win – Winner will be announced Thursday June 21 at 7 pm Must be of legal drinking age. note this contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram. Entrant or participant gives complete release of Instagram
Sonora Room Restaurant at Burrowing Owl Estate Winery
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.