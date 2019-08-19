Okanagan dog ‘Alice’ to get surgery thanks to BC SPCA crowdfunding

With the surgery, Alice’s prognosis is ‘excellent,’ stated the BC SPCA

Alice the Doberman will get the surgery she needs thanks to internet donations. (BC SPCA)

A dog in distress can always count on the internet to pull through.

The BC SPCA reached out to the internet to raise funds for a Kelowna dog’s surgery and within three days the $5233 needed was raised.

Alice, a purebred Doberman, has a painful ruptured cruciate and torn meniscus, requiring TPLO, or tibial-plateau-levelling osteotomy, surgery.

“Alice is a sweet, gentle dog, who loves cuddles and attention; she is most relaxed when she’s around people. She’s one of those dogs that digs FURREVER [sic] when trying to settle into her bed. Alice has such a gentle heart, and loves being outside or going for walks (which she can’t do right now because of her injury),” reads the BC SPCA’s funding page for Alice’s surgery.

The BC SPCA also stated with the surgery, Alice’s prognosis is “excellent.”

The funding page said the money will be used for the surgery, medication, vaccinations, regular health check, and daily care for Alice until she’s ready for adoption.

The BC SPCA stated that if her medical costs and cost of care is less than is raised in her name, additional funds will provide care for other animals.

