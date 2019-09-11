The Fall WestJet Wine Tasting at YWL is just one of the signature events part of the OWFS Fall Wine Festival from Oct. 3 to 13. (Photo Submitted)

Okanagan Fall Wine Festival returns with new signature event

The premier festival features over 100 wine-centric events across the Okanagan from Oct. 3 to 13

With the return of fall comes the return of one of the most-anticipated events in Okanagan’s wine country.

The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society’s (OWFS) Fall Wine Festival will run for its 39th year from Oct. 3 to 13, and according to a news release, will feature over 100 wine-centric events taking place along the Okanagan Valley.

“From grape stomps to educational seminars to multi-course paired harvest dinners, the Fall Wine Festival has something for every wine lover,” said OWFS chair, Angela Brown. “This year is a particularly exciting one, as we’re announcing a new Fall Wine Festival Finale, Sensation, presented by Valley First. This is a one-of-a-kind experiential tasting, where wines have been paired with different cultural experiences, keeping the five senses in mind. Guests can see, touch, hear, smell and, (of course), taste their way through dozens of B.C. wines at this sensational event.”

READ MORE: Video: Touring the newest luxurious winery in the South Okanagan

Sensation will take place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Oct. 12.

Kicking off the wine festival is the province’s most prestigious wine competition, the British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards and Reception on Oct. 3 at Laurel Heritage Packinghouse. In its second year, the competition is a merger of the province’s two premier judging competitions and is presided over by the Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Another signature event part of the Fall Wine Festival is the Fall WestJet Wine Tastings at YLW on Oct. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Kelowna International Airport. The event will feature the largest capacity of any indoor wine tasting in the Okanagan, and the venue design is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.

The release states that tickets are selling fast for the events included in the Fall Wine Festival, with some evenings already over 50 per cent sold out.

For more details and to purchase tickets for any of the 19+ events, visit www.thewinefestivals.com.

