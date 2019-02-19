Okanagan film industry brings in $32 million

The Okanagan’s wintry landscapes should be an asset when film crews roll in to film a yet-to-be-named Christmas movie.

Filming on a festive production by Universal Studios and NBC is expected to start this month, Jon Summerland of the Okanagan Film Commission told the Central Okanagan Regional District board at a recent meeting.

And that’s just one of 10 productions Sunmmerland said he knows will be filmed in the valley in the year ahead.

Also tentatively slated for 2019, is the Enderby Entertainment series “Beneath.”

Summerland said it will come with a $45 million below the line budget. The British/ Chinese, Zycon Media launch their first animation studio in Canada here in Mind’s Eye has three more scripts to be filmed in the year ahead named, Undying, Deadlines and Gunner.

And Imagination Park will be filming their Chinese CoProduction feature, Red Dragpm in Osoyoos in Spring 2019.

When all is said and done, the amount of money to pour into the Okanagan could be significant.

Last year film productions in the valley brought in an estimated $31,845,000 of economic activity.

The film commission is responsible for attracting film, television, and animation productions to the Okanagan Similakammeen boundary region and Summerland personally works with filmmakers across the globe and closer to home to get productions started in the region.

Ie the future, he told the regional district, he hopes to increase the appeals of the valley.

It already has a “proven track record for providing exceptional value for a producer’s dollar.”

“We have the talent, energy and heart to meet most production needs and the tools that will help bring it in on time and on budget,” said Summerland. “We offer full range of services for film producers and production companies interested in what our province has to offer.”

Despite the appeal, Summerland said they “aggressively following new clients.”

