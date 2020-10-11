UPDATED: Search on for transient resident associated with Okanagan structure fire

Blaze started around 10:30 a.m. north of Enderby off Highway 97A in a storage building

UPDATED SUNDAY, OCT. 11, 12:17 P.M.

A search is underway for an individual connected to a structure fire in Enderby Sunday morning, Oct. 11.

The Enderby Fire Department was called to a structure fire north of the city toward Grindrod at 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival at a garlic farm, a tarp-covered structure on the property was fully engulfed. Inside were two recreational vehicles parked side-by-side and according to the property owner, there is an individual that was living in one of the RVs.

“There is a person that is living there, kind of off the grid, so there are propane tanks and solar panels,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter. “The owner of the property says the guy comes and goes so we don’t know if he’s in there. They are currently searching through the damage. RCMP remain on-scene.”

Fire crews are dousing a structure fire on a farm about 8 km north of Enderby off Highway 97A. Neighbours say they heard several explosions around 10:30 a.m. Structure was reportedly used for storage purposes. pic.twitter.com/8RF59iSJqz — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) October 11, 2020

Neighbour Bruce Scharter said he heard “one or two explosions,” then rushed over to his neighbour’s property.

“When I was there, there were several more explosions,” said Schartner.

Vetter said the propane tanks exploded.

The fire has been extinguished.

Vetter said it’s still too early in the investigation to determine the cause.

ORIGINAL STORY

Enderby Fire Department is on-scene at a structure fire north of the city Sunday, Oct. 11.

The fire is believed to have started around 10:30 a.m. on a garlic farm in a tarp-covered storage structure.

Neighbour Bruce Scharter said he heard “one or two explosions,” then rushed over to his neighbour’s property.

“When I was there, there were several more explosions,” said Schartner.

RCMP and ambulance are also on the scene.

No word yet of cause or injuries.

The highway is open to traffic in both directions.

More to come…

