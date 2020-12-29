The Enderby Fire Department’s Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)

The Enderby Fire Department’s Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)

Okanagan fire department remembers fallen captain

Dan Botkin was killed in the line of duty in Enderby nine years ago today, Dec. 29

The 29th of December is always a somber day for the Enderby Fire Department.

The firefighters take the day to remember Capt. Dan Botkin, killed in the line of duty nine years ago on Dec. 29, 2011, battling a fire at a business on the outskirts of the city.

“Today, we remember Fireman Dan,” wrote the department on its Facebook page.

The fire department always holds an annual celebration to remember Botkin but this year’s ceremony is a bit different due to COVID-19 regulations.

A candle will be placed on the department’s Bell Tower monument at the front of the hall and it will remain there from 7 to 9 p.m. for people who wish to do a drive-by and reflect, or have a moment of silence for Botkin.

“He is always remembered and will always be missed,” said the fire department.

Botkin was 25. A public funeral was held Jan. 5, 2012 that drew more than 1,000 firefighters and emergency services personnel from across Canada, along with local residents, to the Enderby Arena.

A speaker was set up outside the arena for the overflow crowd to hear the goings-on inside.

The uniformed firefighters and emergency personnel, which included RCMP in red serge, Search and Rescue, paramedics and volunteers, formed an honour guard at the Enderby Chamber of Commerce, and marched through the streets of the North Okanagan community to the arena.

The guard also included more than 30 fire trucks from various departments on hand for the funeral.

READ MORE: Enderby says goodbye to firefighter


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Deathfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Status quo for WestJet at Kelowna International Airport despite airline’s cutbacks
Next story
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just Posted

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan reels in record year of films despite COVID-19

Dangerous the last of 30 productions shot in the region in 2020

A huge array of the gift baskets donated to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society. Shelter executive director Lynn Loeppky (left) with Helping Hands organizer Conin Erbenich. (Submitted/Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society)
$5,000 in Christmas goodies donated to Revelstoke women’s shelter

Local Charity Helping hands made the donation

Marek Glowacki, 80, broke a national record this summer in the shot put. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From Russian ballet to climbing height of Everest, Revelstoke’s 2020 sporty stories

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

Within the year, the city asked the province to protect Mt. Begbie, the province said no, the community rallied, sent petitions, and the province relented in December, granting protection against new developments for recreation during the next five years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From snow records to saving Mt. Begbie: This year’s environment stories for Revelstoke

In 2020 our community rallied, sent petitions and in some instances, the government listened

Lisa Mazurek
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

Wind power or wind energy is the use of wind to provide the mechanical power through wind turbines to turn electric generators and traditionally to do other work, like milling or pumping. (Contributed)
Dyer: Balancing variable solar and wind energy

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

The Enderby Fire Department's Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan fire department remembers fallen captain

Dan Botkin was killed in the line of duty in Enderby nine years ago today, Dec. 29

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Diversity in movies has been mandated

Dear Editor: Re: COLUMN: Adding diversity to light holiday movies (Summerland Review,… Continue reading

Vernon’s Emma Lunder, 29, the veteran of Canada’s senior women’s biathlon team, competes at a World Cup race in December 2020 in Hochfilzen, Austria. (Nordic Focus photo)
Vernon biathlon veteran relishes role with national team

Emma Lunder, 29, has three top-10 World Cup 2020-21 results for Canadian women’s squad

A carving by Métis artist John Sayer looks out at Little Mountain Park in Salmon Arm. Some of the faces are Indigenous and some are of European descent in keeping with his heritage. Sayer carves with students at Salmon Arm’s Storefront School and students helped attach them with ceramic nails so as not to harm the trees. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Carvings bring new perspective, watchful eyes to Shuswap park

Look up, look way up, if you wish to see new faces along the trails of popular Salmon Arm park

Most Read