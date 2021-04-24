The Okanagan Forest Task Force hauled an abandoned derelict car out of the Noble Canyon area Friday, April 23, 2021. (OFTF photo)

Okanagan Forest Task Force hauls derelict car out of Noble Canyon

The OFTF pulled the abandoned vehicle out of the Lavington area Friday

The Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) hauled the shell of a vehicle out of the Noble Canyon Road area Friday, April 23.

“Another derelict pulled out,” said Sheldon Matte on the group’s Facebook page.

“Stay safe everyone,” he told those in the North Okanagan and beyond.

The OFTF is a volunteer group that tasks itself with cleaning up forests in the Central Okanagan backcountry. Its members’ not-for-profit stewardship has led to more than 130,000 pounds of illegally dumped waste removed from local forests since 2016.

They’ve been busy during the pandemic. This past January, founder Kane Blake said OFTF volunteers helped Conservation Officers ticket upwards of 60 people for illegally dumping garbage in the backcountry in 2020.

READ MORE: Okanagan cleanup task force helps ticket 60 people for illegally dumping in 2020

READ MORE: Illegal dump found in Kelowna backcountry

Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

carsGarbage

