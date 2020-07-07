A fire on Teresa Road in Lake Country Tuesday morning, July 7, destroyed a house. Six people and six animals lived in the home. Four adults, two dogs and two cats are safe. Two people are away camping and two cats are unaccounted for. (Elena Pearson Instagram photo)

Okanagan home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road in Lake Country just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

A fire that destroyed a Lake Country home Tuesday morning, July 7, is under investigation.

The Lake Country Fire Department was summoned to a report of a structure fire on Teresa Road at 6:01 a.m.

“It was pretty obvious it was a working fire,” said deputy fire chief Brent Penner, upon arrival at the scene. “Flames were through the roof and through some upper windows. The siding of the structure was gassing off.”

Four people, including the property owners, lived in the upstairs portion of the home. One person had been doing some laundry and fell asleep on the couch. It was that person who was woken up by the fire and tried, unsuccessfully, to put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher.

All four were able to get out of the structure along with two dogs. However, two cats remain unaccounted for.

One couple lived in the home’s basement but they are away on a camping trip. Their two cats were found alive.

The house and its contents were insured. Emergency social services personnel were on-hand to help the now-displaced residents.

It’s believed the fire started outside the structure, but officials are looking into the exact cause.

READ MORE: Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines


