Okanagan Indian Band hosts red dress event today

See Me, Hear Me, Remember Me honours missing and murdered indigenous women

A sea of red is expected to flood Justice Park today in honour of those who have gone missing or been murdered.

The Okanagan Indian Band is hosting the event, called See Me, Hear Me, Remember Me, at the park below the Vernon Courthouse from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Red Dress Campaign is to honour and remember the murdered and missing indigenous women and girls across Canada.

See: Red Dress walk honour, remembers missing North Okanagan women

“The Inquiry for Missing and Murdered Women had been completed,” said Valerie Genaille, with the OKIB. “This event is to honour those who have gone missing or who have been murdered.”

Bernie Williams from the Downtown Eastside MMIW is expected to be on hand to speak at the event.

A women’s warrior song will commence the hanging of the dresses, followed by a moment of silence. Then those who wish to share can do so at the open mic.

The event will then move to Komasket Park on the reserve at 1 p.m. The afternoon portion will include workshops on self defense and healthy relationships. The afternoon will conclude with a community meal and screening of River of Silence.

See: $10,000 reward offered for information on missing Shuswap woman

