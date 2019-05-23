Tolko Industries has announced two weeks of downtime for its divisions in Armstrong (pictured) and Soda Creek, near Williams Lake, effective May 27 and June 3. (Tolko website photo)

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

Armstrong’s Tolko plant will take two weeks of downtime.

Tolko Industries’ head office in Vernon announced Thursday that the Armstrong and Soda Creek (Williams Lake) divisions will take downtime during the weeks of May 27 and June 3.

“High log costs and weak market conditions continue to impact our lumber operating footprint in British Columbia,” said vice-president of solid wood, Troy Connolly. “While we prefer to remain operational, we must manage the business responsibly and ensure we are sustainable for the long run.”

RELATED: Tolko announces Quesnel closure, Kelowna reduction

Connolly says employees were informed of the decision earlier Thursday and local human resources representatives are available to assist them with any questions they may have.

“We do not make these decisions lightly,” said Connolly. “We know we have great people working at these operations and this is in no way a reflection on them or their commitment. However, industry conditions in B.C. are challenging right now and could be for some time.”

Tolko marketing and sales vice-president Pino Pucci assured customers that the company’s marketing and sales team “will continue to support our customers and do our best to minimize any impacts as a result of these operations taking downtime.”

On May 9, Tolko announced it was permanently closing its Quest Wood sawmill in Quesnel, and a reduction of two shifts to one at its Kelowna sawmill due to not having enough economic fibre to keep all B.C. mills running efficiently and productively.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake
Next story
CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 22

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 20, 1899 Great improvements had been… Continue reading

Another climate rally scheduled for Friday in Revelstoke

Join students at City Hall to call for climate action

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

No new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Revelstoke Community Calendar for May 22

Downhill Fiver Series May 26, 10 a.m. Get stoked for the 2019… Continue reading

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

RCMP set to patrol Okanagan lakes

Vernon-North Okanagan members will be on area waters helping keep boaters safe

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Most Read