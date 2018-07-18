Peachland Fire Department

Updated: Okanagan Mountain Park fire grows

Smoke can be seen from Okanagan Mountain Park across from Peachland

Update: 10:30 a.m.

An air tanker has been requested for the wildfire near Brent Road, according to the Peachland Fire Department.

For the Okanagan Mount Park fire (across from Peachland) a request has been submitted for rapattack crew. They will be actioning it as soon as the crew is available.

Original:

A wildfire located in Okanagan Mountain Park has grown overnight, says the Peachland Fire Department chief.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig said the Peachland Fire Department assisted BC Wildfire crews in putting out fires last night that started from lightning strikes.

Craig said the fire in the park is not located near any structures.

The fire department is monitoring other fires in the area.

”We’re currently monitoring one just south of Peachland on Brent Road so we’re just waiting for some information and updates,” Craig said.

Peachland firefighters assisted in putting out a grass fire off of Sanderson Avenue caused by lightning.

“We had to hike in,” Craig said. The fire was put out at 10 p.m.

An initial attack crew was in Peachland last night, he said.

More to come.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kathy Michaels/Capital News

Previous story
BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids
Next story
UPDATED: Four small wildfires reported near Revelstoke following Tuesday night storm

Just Posted

UPDATED: Four small wildfires reported near Revelstoke following Tuesday night storm

Four new wildfires are currently burning near Revelstoke following Tuesday night’s lightning… Continue reading

Revelstoke lagoon equipment replacement happening right now

Equipment issues, contractor timing and the recent heat wave has caused a… Continue reading

Lightning strikes spark 38 fires in B.C., 13 in the region

13 new fires in the Okanagan have been reported from the BC Wildfire Service Tuesday night.

Nathan’s Notes: The power of ‘I don’t know’

As a generally reserved person, being thrown into the mix in Revelstoke… Continue reading

Lightning strikes across B.C. Interior

Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder

VIDEO: Vernon residents quick to jump on lightning fire

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, crews were able to quickly suppress the fire.

Several attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach

Police have apprehended a 16-year-old Vernon male.

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

‘Savour the Okanagan’ fundraiser in Vernon Saturday

All contributions and proceeds will go towards JoeAnna’s House

B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance

A purebred Pomeranian is back with his parents, likely after years in a puppy mill.

BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

BCNU president wants the federal government to do more to reduce preventable deaths

UPDATE: Vernon wildfire top priority

Tuesday night storm causes wildfire in BX and residential fire in East Hill

West Kelowna firefighters perform rescue after lightning strike

Crews rescued two people from an apartment’s elevator on Carrington Road

Most Read