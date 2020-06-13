Okanagan neighbours losing their backyards to creek washout

The Vernon neighbours say they’ve spoken to the city about removing debris from the creek, to no avail

Vernon residents living creekside along 25th Avenue have seen their properties diminished by washout, and are asking the city for help.

Jody Power lives at 4808 25th Avenue. She and her next-door neighbours—Tyson Assi and a couple who declined to be named—have watched as the ground along their fence line has disappeared, at times suddenly, during the influx of rain and snowmelt in the past several weeks.

“We don’t know how bad we’re undercut, so we don’t know how much more we’re going to lose,” Power said. “Our concern right now is our safety and our loss of land, and then also our property values. How are we going to get this back?”

Power and her neighbours say they’ve been in touch with the City of Vernon on multiple occasions regarding a debris build-up in the middle of the creek, caused by a large tree that split in the middle of the stream a few years ago.

The fallen tree has accumulated a build-up of natural debris, as well as discarded items ranging from patio furniture to bicycles.

On April 27, the bank along the properties gave out, destroying the fence and about five feet of backyard at 4806 25th Avenue, with similar damage to the neighbouring properties on either side.

READ MORE: Avoid creeks and banks during stormy weather: City of Vernon

READ MORE: Water springs from retaining wall near Vernon’s Polson Park

The neighbours say the debris pile has diverted the creek flow against the bank and is responsible for its washing out.

“The city sent a work crew here and they started removing some branches and whatnot from the creek, but it was high water back then and they couldn’t really do much,” the resident at 4806 said.

On Friday, June 12 the City of Vernon said crews are actively monitoring roughly 55 sites throughout the city, assessing them for hazards and clearing them of debris.

However, the group of neighbours say that on the one hand, they’ve been told by the city that they can’t do anything in the creek to clear the debris themselves, because it’s under provincial jurisdiction and permits are required. On the other hand, they said they’ve been told it’s their responsibility to protect their own property.

“We’re stuck in the middle,” said the resident at 4806. “We’re on the high side, we can’t just throw sandbags in. We’re not protecting ourselves from water coming over for a flood, we’re protecting ourselves from an undercut.”

“They told us it’s our responsibility to protect our property,” Power said. “Well how do you protect your property when there’s nothing to protect now?”

The neighbours said they’ve been in touch with Rick Peleshytyk, section head of the Regional Water Management for the Thompson-Okanagan region, who sent a hydrogeologist to the property on May 13. Peleshytyk was not available for comment on Saturday, June 13.

But with high water season in full swing, there’s nothing that can be done for the time being.

“It wouldn’t be good to get in there now because it’s high water,” Assi said.

For now, the neighbours say they’re hoping applications for clearing the creek will be completed in time to avoid having the same problem next year.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

flooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island prison escapees charged in homicide of 60-year-old man

Just Posted

City receives grant to create Housing Action Plan Regulatory Toolkit

Access to housing is one of the biggest issues in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Options for Sexual Health Clinic open again

Visitors are asked to wear a mask

Revelstoke has third highest rate of overdose deaths in the province

Since 2018 there have been nine overdose deaths in Revelstoke

BC Housing wants feedback on preliminary plans for Downie St. property

The viable options would see either 100 or 174 units

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 11

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Okanagan neighbours losing their backyards to creek washout

The Vernon neighbours say they’ve spoken to the city about removing debris from the creek, to no avail

Vancouver Island prison escapees charged in homicide of 60-year-old man

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage charged in relation to homicide of Martin Payne

Affordable housing units coming to B.C. Interior

Provincial funds will help create 141 new affordable units throughout the region; some have already moved in

Calls grow for Trudeau to end MSM blood donation ban

It’s time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to honour his promises, advocates say

B.C. First Nation reunited with artifact 13 years after found in Williams Lake

The spearhead is believed to be 2,600 to 4,000 years old

VIDEO: Summerland graduates receive diplomas

Multiple small ceremonies held to honour Summerland Secondary School’s class of 2020

In photos: Okanagan valedictorians reflect on graduating year amid COVID-19

“I think everyone remembers their grad year, but we’re going to be the year that everyone remembers.”

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Most Read