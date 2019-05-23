Hillside Winery Bistro’s pastry chef Jalayne Jones won top honours at the 7th annual Chocolate Challenge in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan pastry chef wins top honours at Vancouver’s Chocolate Challenge

Jalayne Jones creation, ‘Beer & Pretzels’, won

There’s an award-winning B.C. chocolatier in town serving up delectable treats.

Hillside Winery Bistro’s pastry chef Jalayne Jones won top honours at the 7th annual Chocolate Challenge in Vancouver in May.

The event is a popular fundraiser that features creative chocolate creations.

Jones, a graduate of the Pastry Arts program at Okanagan College, was selected to represent the college by her instructor, Danny Capadouca.

Jones’ winning creation was called ‘Beer & Pretzels,’ which featured beer from Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. in Kelowna. A soft beer caramel with almond pretzel praline and Royal Decree milk chocolate ganache also won.

The achievement was especially sweet considering the competition, which included Vancouver’s top chocolatiers representing Thomas Haas, Chocolate Arts, Temper Chocolate & Pastry, Thierry Chocolates, Chez Christophe and Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Jones is creating mouth-watering desserts at Hillside Winery Bistro on Naramata Road. It is open for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at Salmon Arm school
Next story
Hundreds of homeowners angered over proposed development on WFN land

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 22

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 20, 1899 Great improvements had been… Continue reading

Another climate rally scheduled for Friday in Revelstoke

Join students at City Hall to call for climate action

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

No new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Revelstoke Community Calendar for May 22

Downhill Fiver Series May 26, 10 a.m. Get stoked for the 2019… Continue reading

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Most Read