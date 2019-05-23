Okanagan pastry chef wins top honours at Vancouver’s Chocolate Challenge

Hillside Winery Bistro’s pastry chef Jalayne Jones won top honours at the 7th annual Chocolate Challenge in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)

There’s an award-winning B.C. chocolatier in town serving up delectable treats.

Hillside Winery Bistro’s pastry chef Jalayne Jones won top honours at the 7th annual Chocolate Challenge in Vancouver in May.

The event is a popular fundraiser that features creative chocolate creations.

Jones, a graduate of the Pastry Arts program at Okanagan College, was selected to represent the college by her instructor, Danny Capadouca.

Jones’ winning creation was called ‘Beer & Pretzels,’ which featured beer from Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. in Kelowna. A soft beer caramel with almond pretzel praline and Royal Decree milk chocolate ganache also won.

The achievement was especially sweet considering the competition, which included Vancouver’s top chocolatiers representing Thomas Haas, Chocolate Arts, Temper Chocolate & Pastry, Thierry Chocolates, Chez Christophe and Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Jones is creating mouth-watering desserts at Hillside Winery Bistro on Naramata Road. It is open for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

