(Mixed Up Productions)

Okanagan-raised artist normalizes being “other” in new film

“Mixed Up” debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 11

A Kelowna-raised filmmaker is detailing his experiences growing up mixed-race in a new art film titled Mixed Up, which debuts Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Howard J. Davis was born in England and first moved to Canada when he was five. His family moved back to England and then settled in Kelowna, where Davis went to elementary and high school. He has since moved to Toronto.

Growing up in Kelowna, Davis said he wasn’t always aware that people were treated differently because of the colour of their skin but as he got older, he saw how his father was treated and had felt isolated as a mixed child.

Mixed Up is Davis’ way of showing the world his journey of finding cohesion in a world that he said, “is socialized around binaries and constructions of race, gender and orientation.”

“The film asks questions around assimilation and racialization and passing and ultimately, asks that we celebrate the beauty of being different,” he said.

Davis said he started writing the film in 2018 after being asked during an audition “to be more gay.”

“It pushed me into this strange place. I remember going home that evening and going ‘oh my god, I’ve been told it all now.’ I’ve been told I’m not Black enough, not white enough, not straight enough, not gay enough.”

“But a voice inside my head said ‘you are enough’ and (this experience) planted the seed that made me want to legitimize and normalize a mixed, queer experience. This is my normal and I want the stigma to go away,” he said.

Working on the film during a global pandemic was quite the experience as well. Davis said he was grateful for technology and being able to work with people despite the long-distance.

“My co-producer, we were always working long-distance. When the pandemic hit and we all had to isolate, nothing really changed there. I wanted to be with the interview subjects in person, but luckily, people are tech-savvy so we got footage anyway.”

“Those interviews are blended with archival footage from my family and various other forms of filming. So while nothing changed, it was still a challenge.”

Mixed Up will be available on OutTV. For more information on Davis and the work he does, visit his website.

READ: Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Peace is the most important thing we have’: Okanagan WWII veteran reflects

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. (File photo)
Remembrance Day: Let’s always be thankful-Morrison

Revelstoke’s MP writes about Remembrance Day

The cenotaph was built in 1923 to commemorate the World War I casualties from Revelstoke and district. The World War II plaque was added after the end of that war. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4234)
Remembrance Day: Let us pause to remember-Cathy English

A glimpse into Revelstoke’s role in the wars

RCMP officers ended a pursuit Nov. 9, 2020 using a spike belt near Revelstoke. (Black Press - file photo)
Police pursuit ends with spike belt near Revelstoke

The immobilized vehicle fails to stop for police near Salmon Arm before racing east

File
One person dead after morning crash with semi truck near Golden

The road is expected to stay closed until this evening

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently issued regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

(Mixed Up Productions)
Okanagan-raised artist normalizes being “other” in new film

“Mixed Up” debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Detail from World Wars Mural by Michelle Loughery located at 3202 32nd St. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo)
Virtual Okanagan exhibit remembers

Museum provides online place to honour those from the North Okanagan who served Canada

94-year-old Kelowna Veteran and retired reverend, Dick Fletcher sits in his living room, reminiscing about his time in the military. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Peace is the most important thing we have’: Okanagan WWII veteran reflects

Dick Fletcher is one of two remaining Second World War veterans in Kelowna

Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon is back with two shows announced for December 2020. (File photo)
The show will go on at Okanagan’s Powerhouse Theatre

The theatre is back with two shows in December after closing for fall due to pandemic

Salmon Arm’s Shirley Pilcher, a resident at Mount Ida Mews, poses in this image for her poem, Escape. (Contributed)
Confined by COVID-19: Shuswap senior reflects on loneliness in lockdown

Shirley Pilcher’s latest poetry books inspired by caring staff and challenges of pandemic

Bastion in the Winter is one of Salmon Arm photographer/digital artist John Berger’s prints that people can take home in puzzle form. (Shuswap Photo Craft image)
Salmon Arm photographer offers way to own not just one, but 1,000 pieces of the Shuswap

Westgate Art Gallery owner John Berger turns his landscapes into colourful puzzles

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Summerland’s Remembrance Day ceremonies have provided people with the opportunity to consider the sacrifices made by those who served during times of war. (Summerland Review file photo)
Many veterans have repeated messages about the importance of preventing another war

There’s a picture in our files at the Summerland Review showing a… Continue reading

Most Read