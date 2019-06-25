Okanagan RCMP net traffickers in undercover op

The Kelowna RCMP reported dozens of arrests in the investigation

Undercover Kelowna RCMP officers have completed a multi-phase undercover operation this week that resulted in multiple arrests.

The cop plan spanned over May and June and has resulted in 49 counts of drug trafficking charges being laid against 32 suspects. Police allege that fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were sold during the operation.

“Identifying those persons responsible for the sale and distribution of illicit and dangerous drugs on our streets is a high priority for the Kelowna RCMP,” said Sgt. Greg Woodcox of the Downtown Enforcement Unit (DEU).

“Our front line will continue to take actions in an effort to reduce the supply of deadly illicit substances being trafficked in our community, and take steps to identify suppliers both locally and regionally.”

In 2018, Kelowna RCMP undercover operations led to 172 counts of trafficking in controlled substances charges. A Kelowna man was sentenced earlier this week to nearly four years in jail for a 2018 trafficking charge.

