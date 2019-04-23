Okanagan short story contest winners to be annouced at Milkcrate Records

The public reading is free and open to the public

The finalists of the 2019 Okanagan Short Story Contest from the UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies have been announced.

The award judges the best new short stories written by authors in the Southern Interior of B.C. Past winners have gone on to publish with Penguin Random House, Arsenal Pulp Press, and NeWest Press, as well as numerous national and international publications.

Shortlisted authors: adult category

Victoria Alvarez, Castañas

Carey Chernoff, Now

Michael Griffin, Mrs. Crart

Marc Lanthier, Goodnight, Irene

Chris McMahen, The Evolution of Marshmallow Salad

Erin Scott, Turn First to the Body in Real Space

Glenna Turnbull, Carousel

Katie Welch, Saint Watching Over House About To Burn

Shortlisted authors: high school category

Emily Bauer, Different Directions

Aria Davis, A Silver Necklace

Akke Englund, Meadowside Manor

Alyssa Kong, Ich Habe Mich Verloren

Jayden Player, Riley’s News

Carissa Rombough-Kron, The Raven On The Fence

The top winners will be announced at Milkcrate Records in Kelowna on April 25. Previous winner, Dania Tomlinson, will select winning submissions. Tomlinson will also read from her latest project.

Tomlinson is a budding author and UBC master’s of fine arts alumna. She lives in the Okanagan with her husband and young daughter. Her award-wining fiction has been published in literary magazines, including Room and SubTerrain. Our Animal Hearts is her first novel.

This free event is open to the public.

