Okanagan short story contest winners to be annouced at Milkcrate Records

The finalists of the 2019 Okanagan Short Story Contest from the UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies have been announced.
The award judges the best new short stories written by authors in the Southern Interior of B.C. Past winners have gone on to publish with Penguin Random House, Arsenal Pulp Press, and NeWest Press, as well as numerous national and international publications.
Shortlisted authors: adult category
- Victoria Alvarez, Castañas
- Carey Chernoff, Now
- Michael Griffin, Mrs. Crart
- Marc Lanthier, Goodnight, Irene
- Chris McMahen, The Evolution of Marshmallow Salad
- Erin Scott, Turn First to the Body in Real Space
- Glenna Turnbull, Carousel
- Katie Welch, Saint Watching Over House About To Burn
Shortlisted authors: high school category
- Emily Bauer, Different Directions
- Aria Davis, A Silver Necklace
- Akke Englund, Meadowside Manor
- Alyssa Kong, Ich Habe Mich Verloren
- Jayden Player, Riley’s News
- Carissa Rombough-Kron, The Raven On The Fence
The top winners will be announced at Milkcrate Records in Kelowna on April 25. Previous winner, Dania Tomlinson, will select winning submissions. Tomlinson will also read from her latest project.
Tomlinson is a budding author and UBC master’s of fine arts alumna. She lives in the Okanagan with her husband and young daughter. Her award-wining fiction has been published in literary magazines, including Room and SubTerrain. Our Animal Hearts is her first novel.
This free event is open to the public.
