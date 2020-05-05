Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

The economic turmoil is becoming more prevalent as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

And it shows in local real estate statistics.

According to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board, which reports on sales from Revelstoke to Peachland, sales totalled 299 in April, down from March’s 551 sales and down 58 per cent from this time last year.

New residential listings declined 41 per cent compared to last month’s new listings. Overall active listings saw a 4 per cent uptick over March’s inventory of 3,341 totalling 3,467 yet not reaching April 2019’s inventory of 4,046.

Despite the decrease in sales, prices remain relatively stagnant. The prices of both single-family homes and townhouses increased across the board, albeit only slightly. Condo and apartment prices decreased by less than one percentage point in both the Central Okanagan and Shuswap/Revelstoke regions, but saw a two per cent increase in the North Okanagan.

“Market activity for this time of year is usually quite healthy,” says OMREB president Kim Heizmann. “The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market.

Heizmann said this will change in the coming weeks and months as businesses reopen and consumers who temporarily pushed pause on their buying or selling activities due to the virus will resume their real estate plans.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors raise nearly $7,000 for food bank

READ MORE: South Okanagan real estate sales drop dramatically in April

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dry summer anticipated for Okanagan
Next story
West Kelowna Warriors raise nearly $7,000 for food bank

Just Posted

COVID-19 no excuse to speed: Revelstoke RCMP

Revelstoke RCMP just as busy mid-pandemic, albeit calls slightly different

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

MP Morrison reacts to Liberals firearms ban

Kootenay-Columbia Conservative disappointed no parliamentary debate was held on the measures

Dry summer anticipated for Okanagan

Flooding risks continue this spring while drought expected as temperatures increase

Revelstoke researcher says excess body fat increases risk for COVID-19

Roughly 80 per cent of the world has an increased rate of risk for COVID-19

VIDEO: Alleged illegal dump caught on camera near Kelowna

Charges are pending against a man who was caught allegedly dumping garbage in the bush

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Wooden ram’s head sculpture stolen in Penticton, RCMP investigating

The sculpture had been on public display in the 600 block of Lakeshore Drive

RCMP seize drugs, firearm from Penticton motel suite

Handgun, several grams of suspected Fentanyl and Methamphetamine seized

COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan celebrity golf tournament

Okanagan Celebrity Classic golf tournament rescheduled for 2021

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home declared over

The outbreak ended with only one staff case reported during the 14-day incubation period, according to Interior Health

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Most Read