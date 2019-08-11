Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected.

A special air quality statement has been issued and thunderstorms are on the way for some areas.

Smoky skies persist in the Okanagan and Shuswap region, but rain in the forecast might assist efforts to fight the fires that are the source of the smoke.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the Okanagan and Shuswap regions. The bulletin states that a change in the weather has resulted in smoke being drawn into more areas. It is unclear how much of the smoke is coming from the Eagle Bluff fire near Oliver. The bulletin states that Environment Canada’s smoke transportation models show smoke from fires in Washington State is drifting into B.C.

Region-wide cloud cover and a chance of precipitation may be good news for those battling the blaze at Eagle Bluff and other fires in the region.

The forecast for Salmon Arm calls for a cloudy day bringing with it a 60 per cent chance of showers; a possible thunderstorm is called for this afternoon.

Vernon can also expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunder and lightning.

There is no thunderstorm forecasted for Kelowna, but the area can expect a few showers this morning followed by a mainly cloudy day.

The Penticton area can expect a few showers late this morning and then a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A thunderstorm is a possibility this morning and winds may gust as high as 40 km/h this afternoon.

