Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Thunderstorm possible for South Okanagan

Sunday will be setting the tone for a warm and sunny week across most of the Okanagan and Shuswap.
A sunny day with the little cloud cover is expected across most of the region, but the weather will be a little more unsettled in the South Okanagan. The forecast for Penticton calls for a cloudy day, bringing with it a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon; a high of 21 C is expected.
The Environment Canada forecast for Salmon Arm is calling for blue skies and sun with the temperature peaking at 24 C.
A daytime high of 22 C is being forecast for Vernon and no cloud cover is expected.
The temperature in Kelowna is expected to reach 22 C with a mix of sun and cloud in the sky.
In Revelstoke, the temperature is expected to reach 24 C with fog patches burning off in the morning.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter