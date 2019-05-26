The South Okanagan will see some unsettled weather while the rest of the region enjoys a warm and sunny day. (Maxpixels Photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Thunderstorm possible for South Okanagan

The rest of the region will enjoy a sunny day.

Sunday will be setting the tone for a warm and sunny week across most of the Okanagan and Shuswap.

A sunny day with the little cloud cover is expected across most of the region, but the weather will be a little more unsettled in the South Okanagan. The forecast for Penticton calls for a cloudy day, bringing with it a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon; a high of 21 C is expected.

Read More: Osprey nest in downtown Salmon Arm will remain until new year

Read More: Girl, 9, out of ICU after carbon monoxide poisoning in Shuswap tent

The Environment Canada forecast for Salmon Arm is calling for blue skies and sun with the temperature peaking at 24 C.

A daytime high of 22 C is being forecast for Vernon and no cloud cover is expected.

Read More: Missing Shuswap teen found safe

Read More: Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

The temperature in Kelowna is expected to reach 22 C with a mix of sun and cloud in the sky.

In Revelstoke, the temperature is expected to reach 24 C with fog patches burning off in the morning.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan group offers suggestions on overdose prevention site

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Thunderstorm possible for South Okanagan

The rest of the region will enjoy a sunny day.

Revelstoke artist paints mural at Free Spirit Sports

Free Spirit Sports has come a long way since the days of… Continue reading

Revelstoke Maternity Project survey available now

Researchers want to know about the Revelstoke maternity experience

Revelstoke youth join Fridays for Our Future world-wide rallies

They want action against climate change

Puttin’ on the Foil playing the Last Drop tonight

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Don’t miss out on another great… Continue reading

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Okanagan group offers suggestions on overdose prevention site

Downtown Vernon Association agrees proposed facility should be near Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Brothers acquired land at entrance to Garnet Valley

Name of Summerland valley and lake does not match spelling of family name.

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen found in torched SUV

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

‘I think he’s still alive’: B.C. mom pleads for help finding son last seen a month ago

Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Tim Delahaye

Most Read