Okanagan students power through deadlines together online

Okanagan College is helping its students overcome procrastination with the help of pizza, all from the comfort of your home.

A long-standing Okanagan College tradition, Long Night Against Procrastination has helped countless students kick procrastination to the curb and get assignments in on time.

In recent years, the event which began in Penticton, has spread to multiple campuses. In previous years, students would converge on campus for a late-night cram session, surrounded by faculty, librarians and Success Centre coordinators who would help with final assignments, papers and projects due at the end of the term.

“We would have students on campus in their pyjamas, studying late into the night, while connecting with friends over a slice of pizza and relieving stress by doing yoga,” said Eva Gavaris, a librarian at the Penticton campus.

“Long Night Against Procrastination was fun and productive, and we know students always looked forward to it,” said Frances Greenslade, English Department faculty member who brought the first Long Night to OC in 2015.

“This tradition had to continue, despite the pandemic – so we’re adapting the event so students can have the experience at home.”

On Thursday, Nov. 26, Okanagan College students can log onto an online platform where they can join breakout rooms for help from professors, librarians and Success Centre coordinators.

The first 50 students who show up online will be provided free pizza vouchers to fuel their studies. Study breaks and stress-busting activities like yoga and meditation will be offered, and a prize draw will be held every hour starting at 8 p.m.

The entire session is free for Okanagan College students. Just register to receive the event link here.

