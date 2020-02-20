The study looks at more than 38,000 young people between the ages of 12 and 19 in B.C. (Contributed)

Okanagan youth drink, smoke and have sex more than anywhere else in B.C.

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

When it comes to young people drinking alcohol, using cannabis, vaping and having sex, the Okanagan takes the cake, according to a recently published survey.

According to the study published by the McCreary Society, local students were more likely to have engaged in oral sex and intercourse than their peers across the province with 27 per cent of students reporting they had oral sex in 2018.

Okanagan youth also remained more likely than their peers across B.C. to have tried smoking tobacco with 24 per cent of youth claiming they smoked tobacco in 2018 compared to 18 per cent across the rest of the province.

Okanagan youth were also more likely to have vaped in the past month with 29 per cent of youth claiming they have vaped with nicotine in the past month compared to 21 per cent provincially.

According to the study, rates of trying alcohol and marijuana were similar to five years earlier and were also higher than the provincial average, however, local youth were more likely than in previous years to wait until they were at least 15 years old before trying marijuana for the first time.

The study surveyed 38,000 young people between the ages of 12 and 19 from 58 of B.C.’s 60 school districts. The data from this survey was taken in 2018 and is conducted every five years.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan to host Festival of Ideas with BC’s lieutenant governor

READ MORE: B.C. budget fails to ‘excite’ Kelowna business community

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Special reports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review
Next story
Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

Just Posted

Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

High zero degrees

Okanagan youth drink, smoke and have sex more than anywhere else in B.C.

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

Revelstoke City Council wants feedback on proposed budget

It calls for a 6% property tax increase

Sun continuing for Revelstoke

High two degrees

Swinging with the Stars: Team Crimson

Swinging with the Stars raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

Okanagan Towns: Here’s your slingshot, go for it

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about sustainability and environment

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Sentenced for stealing pricey ring from Salmon Arm pawn shop

Accused vows to change criminal history through beating addictions

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Most Read