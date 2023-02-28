Old growth rally to be held downtown Revelstoke this weekend

Old Growth Revylution will host a peaceful rally at Grizzly Plaza on Mar. 4

A rally in support of old-growth protection will be held at Grizzly Plaza this Saturday (Mar. 4).

The rally, hosted by Revelstoke-based group ‘Old Growth Revylution’, will be held in support of a province-wide rally held in Victoria last weekend (Feb. 25).

According to Old Growth Revylution, the provincial government’s response to old growth forest protection has been ‘poor’.

“Despite recent government announcements for action, progress is slow while logging continues,” said Old Growth Revylution in a press release. “We demand immediate action in the protection of the Inland Temperate Rainforest and more immediate action on the logging of our primary forests across the province.”

Their press release also details a number of demands for the provincial government, including the immediate halt of logging in at-risk old growth forests, provide financial support for First Nations to implement logging deferrals, fulfill election promises related to the implementation of 14 recommendations of the Old Growth Strategic Review panel, and more.

The rally will take place downtown Revelstoke at Grizzly Plaza on Mar. 4 at 4 p.m.

