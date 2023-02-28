Old Growth Revylution set up a blockade at the Bigmouth Forest Service Rd. north of Revelstoke to protest old growth logging in the region in 2021. (Contributed by Sadie Parr)

Old growth rally to be held downtown Revelstoke this weekend

Old Growth Revylution will host a peaceful rally at Grizzly Plaza on Mar. 4

A rally in support of old-growth protection will be held at Grizzly Plaza this Saturday (Mar. 4).

The rally, hosted by Revelstoke-based group ‘Old Growth Revylution’, will be held in support of a province-wide rally held in Victoria last weekend (Feb. 25).

READ MORE: Neil Young sings at Victoria super-rally to protect old growth forests

According to Old Growth Revylution, the provincial government’s response to old growth forest protection has been ‘poor’.

“Despite recent government announcements for action, progress is slow while logging continues,” said Old Growth Revylution in a press release. “We demand immediate action in the protection of the Inland Temperate Rainforest and more immediate action on the logging of our primary forests across the province.”

Their press release also details a number of demands for the provincial government, including the immediate halt of logging in at-risk old growth forests, provide financial support for First Nations to implement logging deferrals, fulfill election promises related to the implementation of 14 recommendations of the Old Growth Strategic Review panel, and more.

The rally will take place downtown Revelstoke at Grizzly Plaza on Mar. 4 at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Contractors pulled after Old Growth Revylution blocks Akolkolex Forest Service Road

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
Time to go: Tent encampment in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15
Next story
Explosive that closed major Kelowna highway was ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted: RCMP

Just Posted

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Old Growth Revylution set up a blockade at the Bigmouth Forest Service Rd. north of Revelstoke to protest old growth logging in the region in 2021. (Contributed by Sadie Parr)
Old growth rally to be held downtown Revelstoke this weekend

A screenshot from the livestream playoff game seven between the Sicamous Eagles and the Kamloops Storm, Monday, Feb. 27 in Kamloops. The Eagles and Storm shake hands after the Eagles won 2-1. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles soar into second round of KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Where is a shrimp’s heart?