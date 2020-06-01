Old Okanagan sausage factory catches fire

Lake Country firefighters work from the roof to extinguish a fire at the old sausage factory off Pelmewash Parkway Monday, June 1, 202. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Residents of Lake Country thanked firefighters for their quick response to a blaze on a property on Pelmewash Parkway, Monday morning.

The fire, at the old Oyama sausage factory, was first reported shortly before 10 a.m. June 1.

“I heard an explosion,” said 11-year-old neighbour Vaughn Kilpatrick. “The shed caught on fire after the explosion.”

According to Kilpatrick, a man was burning some leaves and weeds on the property, off Pelmewash Parkway, when the flames spread to an attached shed which contained a propane tank.

The factory has two attached sheds and is close proximity to a nearby home, which was not damaged. No injuries have been reported from the blaze.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the area.

Old Okanagan sausage factory catches fire

