Oliver cherry farm allowed to continue operating following positive COVID-19 cases

A cherry farm in Oliver is allowed to continue to operate, pick, pack and sell cherries, following two positive COVID-19 cases associated with the Krazy Cherry Fruit Co, on July 13.

Interior Health (IH) says they are not concerned about a health risk to individuals consuming products from the farm. According to IH there’s ‘no evidence’ COVID-19 can be caught be eating food products, and that spread of the virus through food packaging has not been documented.

This comes after two positive COVID-19 cases associated with the Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver, were confirmed by IH.

According to IH, one person is self-isolating at home in the community, while the second individual – a temporary foreign worker (TFW) – is isolating in a location off the farm. At this time, a link between these two cases has not been identified.

IH says the virus does not live on surfaces for a prolonged period, and at the farm, the cherries are in contact with a 20ppm chlorine solution.

“At Krazy Cherry Farm we are confident that all workers wore masks while working at the packing plant,” reads a release by IH.

The health authority recommends always washing fruit products and hands before consumption, rinse fresh produce like cherries under cold water, and always wash your hands with soap and water before and after eating.

IH does not advise using soap or sanitizer on produce at a consumer level.

