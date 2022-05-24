Oliver firefighters doused a mobile home fire last Saturday. (Contributed)

Oliver firefighters doused a mobile home fire last Saturday. (Contributed)

One dead after fire destroys mobile home in Oliver

The identity of the person is currently unknown

One person is dead following a mobile home fire in Oliver last Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the blaze with two engines and a pair of water tenders at around 4 p.m. on May 21.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames pushing out from all of the home’s windows, ultimately gutting the home.

Rob Graham, with the Oliver Fire Department, says the building was outside of town, with firefighters spending a total of two hours at the rural location.

“Crews were able to knock back flames before making entry which is when they made the (fatal) discovery,” Graham said, the identity of that individual yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE: Fire rips through vacant home on Highway 97 in Oliver

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireNewsOkanagan

Previous story
B.C.’s first electric transit bus expected to arrive in Greater Victoria this fall
Next story
Big fish, big prizes for Okanagan fishing derby

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Cricket Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: Local athletes building exciting future for cricket in Revelstoke

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Primates lay their heads somewhere new

Today, the city of Victoria, B.C. is a picturesque location and a popular tourist destination. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Are you ready for Victoria Day?

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has launched its Make Water Work campaign for 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan residents encouraged to get the most out of their water use