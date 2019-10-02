RCMP vehicles converged on a house on Winnipeg Street early Wednesday afternoon. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in what’s believed to have been an assault. (Mark Brett - Western News)

One man reportedly shot inside Penticton residence

Investigation has led to ‘heavy police presence’ outside a residence on Maple Street

2:30 p.m.

RCMP have confirmed that a gun was involved in the incident that sent one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon in Penticton.

In a release, Cst. James Grandy confirmed that at 12 p.m. on Oct. 2 officers responded to a report of a man having been shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Winnipeg Street.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed one male victim appeared to have been shot and he was transported to hospital.

The investigation led officers to believe an address on Maple Street in Penticton may have been involved.

“A heavy police presence is currently at this residence,” the release said. “There is no immediate threat of harm to the public, and police will continue to block this area off while evidence is gathered.”

Grandy said the incident appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

1:15 pm

According to a neighbour who wished not to be identified, the house in question is a “drug house” with a sole owner who rents out to multiple individuals. Despite online accounts that heard shots fired in the area, the neighbour said she did not hear anything and Const. James Grandy would not confirm this.

Grandy said one victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the RCMP were securing the house to search for the suspect in question. He said the public is not in danger and the victim and suspect knew each other, and that both were known to RCMP.

Traffic was moving freely again before 1:30 p.m. and just one side of the sidewalk was still blocked by police.

12:30 p.m.

Penticton RCMP rushed downtown around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and taped off a house located at 464 Winnipeg St.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers were seen putting up caution tape as cruisers blocked traffic between Wade and Orchard avenues.

Western News has a reporter at the scene.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP puts up some yellow police tape in front of a residence in the 400-block of Winnipeg Street Wednesday. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Previous story
Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says
Next story
After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final treaty negotiations

Just Posted

New farmer joins the Revelstoke market scene

The owner of Bear Dude farm is one of less than 10 per cent of farmers in Canada under 35 years old

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club hosts regional dryland training camp

64 athletes attended the camp at Blanket Creek Provincial Park

Hungry for Laughs tour coming to Revelstoke supports food bank

The event is Oct. 5 at the performing arts centre

LETTER: ‘In no way did we want a conflict’

Mt. Cartier resident responds to The War Over Sunnyside Trail article

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 12 degrees

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

One man reportedly shot inside Penticton residence

Investigation has led to ‘heavy police presence’ outside a residence on Maple Street

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Strong medical support boosts Vernon swimmer from ‘four months of hell’

Racked with pain training for 55+ BC Games, Dave Poggemiller rebounds with help to win eight medals

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Most Read