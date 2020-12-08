One more COVID case in Revelstoke since Friday

Interior Health urges people to continue following public health restrictions

There has been one additional COVID-19 case in Revelstoke since Friday Dec. 4.

Interior Health confirmed on Dec. 8 that there are currently 14 active cases in the city and all individuals are self-isolating.

36 people have recovered.

Interior Health continues to urge everyone to follow all public health guidance and orders.

Yesterday, Dec. 7, Dr. Bonnie Henry extended restrictions on travel and gatherings until Jan. 8.

READ MORE: Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

