One person has died of COVID-19 related to the recent outbreak. (File photo)

One person has died as COVID cases double at Penticton care home

Village by the Station now has 22 cases of COVID-19

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton has recorded its first COVID-related death connected to the recent outbreak.

Interior Health is reporting that Village by the Station now has 22 cases: 14 residents and eight staff with one death connected to the outbreak. That’s double the number of cases the Village had just a few days ago. On Sept. 29, the Village by the Station had 10 cases, eight residents and two staff.

Interior Health does not indicate how many residents and staff are vaccinated or how many of these cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

The current outbreak is much larger than the first outbreak at the Village by the Station at the beginning of this year.

On Jan. 19, Village by the Station had 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna is seeing the highest amount of cases, at 49: 38 residents and 11 staff, with six deaths connected to the outbreak.

